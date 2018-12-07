Serzh Sargsyan's nephew detained in Prague

+ ↺ − 16 px

The son of Serzh Sargsyan’s brother, Alexander Sargsyan’s son, was detained in the Czech Republic.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to NEWS.am that the due statement came from the press service of the Armenian Police.

According to the report, Narek Sargsyan was discovered as a result of the joint work of the police and Interpol on December 6 in Prague. At the time of the detention, the young man presented a fake passport of a Guatemalan citizen in the name of Franklin Gonzales.

The information was transmitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia for organizing a request for extradition.

