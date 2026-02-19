Seventh-grader attacks classmate with knife in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A seventh-grade student stabbed a classmate at a school in Russia’s Perm region, leaving the victim in critical condition, regional governor Dmitry Makhonin said.

The incident occurred at School No. 1 in the town of Alexandrovsk. According to the governor, the injured teenager is being urgently evacuated to the city of Berezniki for specialized medical treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency measures are underway, with air ambulance services, anesthesiologists, and a thoracic surgeon being prepared to assist. Authorities say doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the student.

The Alexandrovsk city prosecutor’s office has launched an official inspection into the attack. Investigators will review the conditions of student supervision and compliance with laws aimed at preventing juvenile delinquency.

A local prosecutor has been dispatched to the school as part of the inquiry.

The incident follows another recent school knife attack in Russia earlier this month in the Krasnoyarsk region, underscoring growing concern about school safety.

Officials have not yet disclosed the motive behind the Perm region incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

News.Az