Fire breaks out at school in Azerbaijan

A fire broke out overnight at a school building in Azerbaijan’s Ujar district, prompting an emergency response from local firefighters.

The incident occurred in the village of Anvar Mammadkhanli at the Elman Aliyev secondary school. According to regional reports, the blaze spread quickly after it started, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Fire and Rescue Service units from the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Ujar district department were dispatched to the scene. Their quick response helped contain the blaze within a short time.

Officials said the main part of the school building and nearby areas were successfully protected from the fire.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

News.Az