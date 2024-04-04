Several Western nations, most notably France want to impede Baku-Yerevan peace process - former Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is true to say that a number of Western nations, most notably France, wish to either impede or slow down the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Head of the delegation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, former foreign minister Mevlud Cavusoglu told journalists in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“It is true to say that a number of Western nations, most notably France, wish to either impede or slow down this process. However, we have forewarned France about this. We appeal to the patrons of Armenia, who are delaying the peace process as a whole: Azerbaijan is not alone and will never be alone,” the former Turkish FM emphasized.

“We stand by dear Azerbaijan in peacetime just as we did during the 44-day war. In order to establish lasting peace in our region, it is necessary to sign a peace agreement,” he added.

News.Az