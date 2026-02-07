Sharpe exits early with calf injury vs Grizzlies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe was forced to leave Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a left calf injury, raising concerns about his availability for the team’s upcoming matchup.

Sharpe logged just 14 minutes before exiting and finished with two points, two rebounds, and two assists while missing both of his field-goal attempts. The 3-point try also didn’t fall, with his only scoring coming from two made free throws, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At this stage, the exact severity of the calf injury remains unclear. The timing is especially challenging for Portland, as the team faces a quick turnaround ahead of Saturday’s rematch against Memphis. Sharpe’s status will likely depend on how he responds to treatment and recovery in the next 24 hours.

If the fourth-year guard is unable to play, Portland could adjust its rotation. Vit Krejci, Blake Wesley, and Sidy Cissoko are among the players who could see expanded roles and additional minutes in the backcourt.

The Trail Blazers will likely provide an official update closer to tipoff as they evaluate Sharpe’s condition and readiness to return to action.

News.Az