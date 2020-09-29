Sheikh Babi tomb seriously damaged as a result of Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of large-scale provocations, recommitted by Armenian Armed Forces since September 27, one of the enemy's fire blows, directed at residential settlements, has hit the cemetery nearby Babi village of Fuzuli district, the Ministry of Culture told APA.

Sheikh Babi tomb in the cemetery, which is a very important historical-cultural monument at the state level and taken under state control, has seriously been damaged.

The facade of the historical monument has been damaged and fallen into disrepair.

