Shell launches new deepwater Bonga North project offshore Nigeria
Shell Источник: https://neftegaz.ru/news/tsifrovizatsiya/871421-shell-zapuskaet-novyy-glubokovodnyy-proekt-bonga-north-na-shelfe-nigerii/
Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo, a subsidiary of Shell plc) has made a final investment decision (FID) on the Bonga North deepwater project off the coast of Nigeria, News.az reports citing NefteGaz.RU.
In August 2014, a new stage of field development began - Bonga North West.
The project included drilling 6 wells, including 4 producing and 2 injection wells.
Currently, the recoverable reserves of the Bonga North field are estimated at more than 300 million boe in the 2P category (proven and probable).
The production volume should be 110 barrels per day of oil (on the shelf).
The first oil is expected to be produced by the end of the 10th anniversary.
Recall that in Nigeria, Shell also has shallow-water assets and licensed subsoil areas located onshore, which the company is seeking to get rid of.
In January 2024, Shell announced that it had reached an agreement to sell its Nigerian subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) to the Renaissance consortium, which includes ND Western, Aradel Energy, First E&P, Waltersmith and Petrolin.
SPDC holds 15 onshore and 3 shallow water oil licenses in Nigeria.
As of December 31, 2022, the SEC proved reserves subject to the transaction were approximately 458 million boe.
The net book value of the entity as of December 31, 2023 was approximately US$2.8 billion.
The amount payable to Shell under the transaction is US$1.3 billion;
Completion of the transaction was subject to approval by the Federal Government of Nigeria and other conditions.
However, in October 2024, it became known that the Nigerian Petroleum and Gas Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) did not approve the Shell-Renaissance Group transaction.
