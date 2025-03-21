Shoigu hands over message from Putin to North Korea’s Kim

Shoigu hands over message from Putin to North Korea’s Kim

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a meeting, News.az reports citing TASS.

"I would like to convey the warmest wishes and greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to you. He pays the utmost attention to the implementation of agreements reached with you," Shoigu told North Korea’s Kim.

The senior Russian security official confirmed to reporters that he and Kim had discussed Putin’s message, among other topics.

News.Az