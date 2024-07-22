Shusha Global Media Forum features discussions on role of media in climate action

+ ↺ − 16 px

A panel session themed “Climate Action and Media” was held as part of the second Shusha Global Media Forum, organized in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, News.Az reports.

The discussions revolved around the role of the media in the climate action, development of effective information mechanisms for a green world, as well as the importance of the media in creating a public agenda to prevent and address the impacts of climate change.The Forum, attended by over 150 foreign guests from around 50 countries, including news agencies of 30 countries, three international organizations, and 82 media entities, provides a platform for joint discussions and actions among participants.

News.Az