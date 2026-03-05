Yandex metrika counter

Six injured by falling drone debris in Abu Dhabi

  • Middle East
  • Share
Six injured by falling drone debris in Abu Dhabi
Source: Reu

Six people were injured after debris from intercepted drones fell in Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s media office said.

In a post on X, the office said authorities responded to debris that landed in two locations in the Industrial City (ICAD II) district, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The injured individuals, identified as nationals of Pakistan and Nepal, sustained minor to moderate injuries after being struck by falling fragments, the statement added.

Emergency services provided medical assistance and responded to the affected sites.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      