Six killed in Turkey coal mine collapse

A coal mine collapsed in southeast Turkey on Tuesday, killing at least six miners, according to the Associated Press. Rescuers were trying to reach one other mine worker who was still trapped inside.

The mine located in the province of Sirnak — bordering Iraq and Syria — caved in trapping eight workers, the private Dogan news agency reported. Seven of them were rescued but six of them died while hospitalized.

The cause of the collapse wasn't immediately known.

