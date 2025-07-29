Sixteen people killed in Russian strike on Ukraine prison, officials say

Sixteen people killed in Russian strike on Ukraine prison, officials say

Russian overnight strikes on the frontline region of Zaporizhzhia in south-western Ukraine killed 16 and injured at least 35 people at a correctional facility, local officials said, News.Az reports citing The Guardian.

Writing on the Telegram messaging app, governor Ivan Fedorov said the penitentiary facility’s buildings had been destroyed and nearby private homes damaged.

Four people were also killed and more wounded in attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional government officials.

The death toll makes it one of the deadliest attacks on Ukraine in recent months.

Moscow’s forces have regularly attacked Zaporizhzhia, using drones, missiles and aerial bombs, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Fedorov said Russian forces launched eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, reportedly using high-explosive aerial bombs.

News.Az