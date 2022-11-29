MoD: Sniper training course held in Azerbaijan Army (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the combat training plan for 2022, a sniper training course is being conducted in the Azerbaijan Army, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

In accordance with the training program, officers with extensive military knowledge and experience train cadets in the tactical and technical characteristics of various sniper weapons and the rules of their usage. In order to improve participants' skills in using sniper weapons, practical shooting is being conducted.

Those who successfully complete the course, which is arranged to further improve servicemen’s combat capability, are going to be awarded certificates.

News.Az