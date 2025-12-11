Spurs beat Lakers to reach NBA Cup semifinals

Keldon Johnson contributed 17 points and eight rebounds as San Antonio held a solid double-digit lead for most of the final three quarters, securing the last semifinal spot in Las Vegas, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The Spurs will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 35 points, while LeBron James posted 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in the team’s third loss in 12 games. Los Angeles cut the deficit to eight late in the fourth quarter but was unable to close the gap.

Marcus Smart delivered a season-high 26 points with eight 3-pointers, and Austin Reaves added 15 points for the Lakers.

San Antonio has now won nine of its last 12 games, maintaining control throughout this matchup between two Western Conference teams hoping to challenge the defending champion Thunder both this week and later in the postseason.

Castle excelled in only his second game back after missing 10 contests with a hip injury, finishing with 10 rebounds and six assists. Eight Spurs scored at least eight points, and their bench outscored the Lakers’ reserves 48–31.

The Lakers, who won the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023 and went unbeaten in group play this season, were unable to stop the Spurs’ momentum. San Antonio erupted with a 17–2 run and built an 18-point second-quarter lead, with Castle and Harrison Barnes capitalizing on the Lakers’ persistent perimeter-defense issues.

Victor Wembanyama missed his 12th straight game with a calf injury but traveled with the team.

Up Next:

Spurs: Face Oklahoma City in the NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Lakers: Visit Phoenix on Sunday.