SOCAR explores new cooperation opportunities with US firm

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and Nick Studer, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, held a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The meeting featured discussions on new cooperation opportunities between SOCAR and Oliver Wyman Group, News.Az reports.“During our meeting with Nick Studer, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, we explored new cooperation opportunities, focusing on innovative solutions for the energy sector,” R. Najaf posted on X.“We discussed SOCAR’s ongoing initiatives to drive #sustainable growth, including advancements in low carbon technologies and digital transformation,” he wrote.

