SOCAR, JBIC explore clean energy cooperation

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf announced on X that he met JBIC Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu, reaffirming the long-standing partnership between the two institutions. He said discussions focused on clean energy initiatives, emerging technologies, and infrastructure projects supporting the energy transition and digital transformation, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on broader issues of mutual interest, with both sides stressing the importance of continued dialogue in tackling shared energy challenges.

Najaf noted that SOCAR and JBIC remain committed to advancing initiatives that create long-term value, contribute to global energy security, and support a more resilient and sustainable future.