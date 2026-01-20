SOCAR, Honeywell discuss accelerating energy transition

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf announced on X that the discussions took place during the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. He described the meeting with Honeywell Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur as productive, focusing on how advanced technologies and digital solutions can boost efficiency across the entire energy value chain, News.Az reports.

The talks also covered sustainability, renewable energy development, and human capital growth, reflecting shared priorities in building a more resilient and future-ready energy sector.

The meeting highlights SOCAR’s broader strategy to modernize its operations and strengthen international partnerships as Azerbaijan expands its role in both conventional energy markets and the global transition toward cleaner energy solutions.