SOCAR runs 43 filling stations in Romania
- 30 Jul 2019 17:15
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 140507
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/socar-runs-43-filling-stations-in-romania Copied
Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR has said it operates 43 filling stations in 20 districts of Romania.
SOCAR started business in Romania in 2011. The company`s filling stations in the country sell AI-95 and AI-98 petrol and Euro 5 and Super Diesel fuel. The filling stations are equipped with the latest technology, fast pumps, as well as low-power lighting systems and electric vehicle charging stations.
News.Az