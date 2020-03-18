Social protection of health workers involved in battle coronavirus to be strengthened - ORDER

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on strengthening the social protection of health care workers participating in the fight against novel coronavirus (COVID-19), APA reports.

A temporary salary supplement in the amount of 3-5 fold of the monthly official (tariff) salary of the health specialists working in the state medical institutions has been designated due to working conditions amid novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been charged with determining the scope of activities of the medical workers in regard to whom the temporary supplement designated by the Order will be applied, the period of payment of the supplement and the quantity of the supplement depending on the peculiarity of the activity, with determining the conditions of remuneration of labor of the medical workers employed by private medical institutions and volunteers involved in measures for combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, and with solving other issues arising from the Order.

News.Az

