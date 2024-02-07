Social Research Center: Ilham Aliyev secures 92.4 percent of votes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Social Research Center has announced the results of its exit poll conducted for the snap presidential election held on Wednesday.

Natalia Isayeva, a representative of the Social Research Center, disclosed the results of the exit poll, which encompassed 125 polling stations across 25 constituencies. Out of the 5,012 respondents involved in the polls, 24 percent represent the city of Baku, 7.9 percent represent the cities of Ganja and Sumgait, and 44.3 percent represent rural residents.

The exit poll results are as follows:

Ilham Aliyev – 92.4 percent;

Zahid Oruj – 2.2 percent;

Fazil Mustafa – 2 percent;

Gudrat Hasanguliyev – 1.6 percent;

Elshad Musayev – 0.8 percent;

Fuad Aliyev – 0.4 percent

Razi Nurullayev – 0.3 percent.

News.Az