SOFAZ hosts commemorative event dedicated to 20 January tragedy

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has held a commemorative event with the participation of children to mark the 30th anniversary of the bloody January tragedy. As part of the event, an art exhibition entitled “January 20 through the eyes of children” was organized at SOFAZ.

The main purpose of the exhibition was to inform the children about the history of Azerbaijan’s independence, to stress the importance of the dreadful events that took place and to ignite the spirit of patriotism in children, AzerTag reports.

The staff of SOFAZ attended the exhibition. The children have been briefed about the 20 January tragedy, the achievement of state independence and the history of the development of independent Azerbaijan.

At the end of the event, the children were granted with appreciation certificates for taking an active part in the art exhibition.

News.Az

