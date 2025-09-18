Solana price prediction; Shiba Inu updates; Cardano news today as trending presale sets new crypto records

+ ↺ − 16 px

Crypto markets are heating up again, and four names stand out: Solana, Cardano, and Shiba Inu, and Layer Brett.

This article breaks down the latest Solana price prediction, the most important Cardano news today, and Shiba Inu ecosystem updates before turning to why Layer Brett might be the best new coin in 2025. Keep reading for the full breakdown.

Solana price prediction points to new highs

Solana has surged past $220 for the first time since February. Analysts from Glassnode say this rally is not just retail hype. Futures open interest has hit a record $1.49 billion, showing strong institutional demand.

A rising wedge pattern on the daily chart suggests a breakout could push Solana to retest $300, its early-year high. Maisie Morrison, a well-followed market watcher, notes that if Solana can hold above $200 support, the path to $245–$280 is clear.

For now, the Solana price prediction is leaning upward, with traders preparing for both short-term resistance and a possible breakout into new territory.

Cardano news today signals rising interest

Cardano is back in the spotlight after struggling through the summer. Cardano price is now testing $0.90, a critical resistance level. Analysts point out that if ADA can flip this level into support, the next stop could be $1 and beyond.

Santiment reports that large holders, wallets with more than 10 million ADA, have added to their stacks, pushing their total to 18.79 billion tokens. Grayscale’s plan to launch a Cardano ETF with staking rewards has added fuel to the bullish outlook.

If approved, it would bring new institutional flows. Analyst Sheldon the Sniper says Cardano’s symmetrical triangle pattern is nearing a breakout, with targets at $2.08 and $3.13. Overall, Cardano news today is giving bulls reasons to stay confident.

Shiba Inu updates show long-term growth push

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium, a Layer 2 solution, has already processed over one billion transactions since launch, positioning SHIB for real use cases beyond memes.

Transfers spiked 300% in late August, with 4.25 trillion SHIB moved in one day. A double-bottom pattern at $0.00001183 also points to a 22% short-term rally.

Marketing lead Lucie confirmed that expansion into Korea, Japan, and China is a priority. Asia accounts for 60% of global crypto activity, so this move could be key. Seasonal rallies and possible Fed rate cuts add more reasons for SHIB holders to expect upside.

Layer Brett presale is setting new crypto records

While Solana, Cardano, and Shiba Inu are pushing forward, Layer Brett is turning heads with its presale. Built as a Layer 2 project on Ethereum, it combines meme culture with fast, cheap, and scalable transactions.

Early buyers can already stake tokens for massive rewards, with some rates posted above 721% APY at launch.

Layer Brett also promises bridging tools, NFT integrations, and gamified staking features. Analysts point out that Ethereum Layer 2s are projected to process trillions annually by 2027, and Layer Brett aims to ride this wave.

The presale is easy to access with ETH, USDT, or BNB. Once bought, tokens can be staked instantly through the dApp, making it a one-stop process. Community energy is fueling rapid growth, and Layer Brett has already drawn global attention as a fresh alternative to established L2s.

Final thoughts

Solana price prediction points to higher levels, Cardano news today highlights whale buying and ETF plans, and Shiba Inu updates confirm its push into Asia and Layer 2 growth. But the most exciting story may be Layer Brett, the presale token setting new records, with over $3.5m raised in just a month.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

News.Az