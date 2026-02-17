Solana reclaims $80 — recovery ahead?

Solana (SOL) holds key $80 support as network transaction activity hits record highs, with traders watching whether rising fundamentals can trigger a sustained price recovery.

The divergence between weakening price momentum and strengthening on-chain activity has created mixed sentiment among traders.

Solana price is rawing renewed market attention as price action holds near key support levels while network activity reaches historic highs, News.Az reports.

Solana price trades at $87.16, up 1.65% in the last 24 hours. Source: SOL price via Brave New Coin

Solana Price Testing Key Structural Support

Solana is currently attempting to stabilize around the $80 support region following a prolonged corrective phase. Market observers note that this level previously acted as a strong demand zone and may determine whether the asset forms a local base or extends its decline.

Solana price holds key $80 support as traders watch for consolidation and a potential trend shift. Source: Daan Crypto Trades via X

Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that the price now is attempting to hold this region while forming a potential consolidation range. If the level remains intact, the market could see a low-timeframe structure shift back toward bullish conditions. Failure to maintain support, however, could expose the asset to deeper downside continuation as broader crypto market sentiment remains fragile.

Historically, Solana has shown a tendency to form accumulation ranges near major support zones before initiating stronger directional recovery.

Technical Analysis: Resistance Levels and Breakout Potential

Technical projections shared by market analyst Elja suggest that Solana may be forming a recovery structure with a potential breakout setup developing above current levels. The primary resistance zone sits near the $110–$115 region, which remains a key barrier to confirm bullish continuation.

A decisive move above this resistance band with sustained volume could open the path towards higher liquidity zones. However, confirmation through higher-timeframe closes remains necessary before validating this scenario.

Solana eyes a breakout above $110–$115 resistance, with a sustained move needed to confirm bullish continuation.

Momentum Indicators Suggest Market Reset Phase

Momentum indicators provide a mixed but constructive outlook for Solana. Higher-timeframe Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings show that momentum has cooled significantly, hitting an extremely oversold zone without a complete structural breakdown in price.

Solana’s weekly RSI drops into oversold territory near sub-30 levels, signaling a potential market reset phase. Source: gnarleyquinn via X

Market analyst gnarleyquinn noted that Solana’s weekly RSI is at sub-30 levels, approaching reset territory, aligning with the figures seen back in 2022. This suggests that Solana may be entering a potential bottoming phase.

SOL Network Activity Surges Despite Price Weakness

Beyond price action, Solana’s network fundamentals present a contrasting narrative. Recent market data shows transaction activity on the network reaching new all-time highs, exceeding levels seen when SOL previously traded near its peak valuations.

Solana network activity hits record highs despite price weakness. Source:

Data shared by market observers indicates that network usage has increased significantly, with transaction activity surpassing that of major competing ecosystems. This growth highlights continued developer engagement, ecosystem expansion, and sustained demand for network throughput.

Historically, periods where network activity strengthens during price corrections have sometimes preceded stronger recovery phases once market liquidity improves. While fundamental growth alone does not guarantee price appreciation, it provides structural support for the long-term price outlook.

Solana and ETF Triggers

Institutional capital flows are emerging as a key narrative supporting Solana’s market outlook. Recent data shows Solana-focused investment products recorded roughly $31 million in weekly inflows, surpassing Bitcoin and Ethereum during the same period.

This trend suggests growing institutional diversification into alternative Layer-1 assets beyond traditional crypto market leaders. Market participants note that sustained capital inflows into Solana-related funds, exchange-traded products, and potential future ETF developments could act as key catalysts for long-term price expansion.

Institutional demand has historically shaped crypto market cycles. Continued inflows may strengthen Solana’s positioning, particularly as publicly traded companies like Sol Strategies ($STKE) and $FWDI expand market access and provide structured exposure to the Solana ecosystem.

Long-Term Solana Price Outlook: Conditional Scenarios

Longer-term projections for Solana price remain dependent on several structural factors:

Sustained institutional capital inflows

Continued growth in network activity and ecosystem adoption

Maintenance of key support levels near $80

Reclaiming resistance above $110–$115

If these conditions align, Solana price prediction could establish a broader recovery structure over the coming days, targeting levels back above $120. However, sustained breakdowns below support levels would weaken the bullish outlook and increase downside risk.

The outlook for now remains speculative and requires a confirmatory close above $100 to get the price into the bullish domains.