South Korea's Coupang confirms data of 165,000 more users leaked

The company stressed that no payment details, login credentials, shared entrance passwords, email addresses, or order histories were exposed in the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Coupang said it has notified affected users in line with government guidance. It added that the newly identified cases do not stem from a fresh breach but are part of the data leak that was first disclosed in November.

