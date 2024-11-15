South Korea's Yoon tells China's Xi cooperation for peace needed
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol answers a reporter's question during a press conference at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, November 7, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told Chinese President Xi Jinping that their two countries should cooperate for peace in the face of North Korea and Russia's military cooperation, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Reuters.
Yoon expressed his hope that "South Korea and China will cooperate in promoting stability and peace in the region in response to North Korea's successive provocations, the war in Ukraine, and Russia-North Korea military cooperation", Yonhap said.
Yoon also called for the two countries to further strengthen cooperation in the economic sector, which he called "the central axis of bilateral relations over the past 30 years", Yonhap said.
Xi and Yoon held a summit for the first time in two years on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru.