South Korea tightens security ahead of high-stakes APEC Summit in Gyeongju

South Korea is significantly increasing security measures in the southeastern city of Gyeongju ahead of next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which will bring together leaders from 21 member economies.

Authorities are deploying up to 18,500 police officers, SWAT teams, coast guard personnel, armored vehicles, helicopters, and anti-drone systems to ensure safety during the event, scheduled for October 31–November 1. The summit is expected to draw international attention as U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet for the first time since Trump’s return to the White House — a meeting that could influence global trade relations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In preparation, large-scale field exercises have been carried out across the city. On Monday, the Sea Special Attack Team (SSAT) conducted underwater search operations in Bomun Lake, located within Gyeongju’s main tourist complex that houses several event venues and luxury hotels. The coast guard has also stepped up patrols in nearby Pohang, where cruise ships will host summit participants.

“The coast guard is strengthening patrol and surveillance operations around Bomun Lake to prevent terrorism and other illegal activities ahead of the APEC summit,” said an SSAT official.

Security operations are being coordinated by the Presidential Security Service in collaboration with the National Intelligence Service, army, police, coast guard, and fire agency.

The government announced that nationwide terrorism-alert levels will rise from “Attention” to “Caution” starting Friday. In North and South Gyeongsang provinces, including Gyeongju, the level will be raised further to “Alert” — the second-highest in South Korea’s four-tier system — from October 28 to November 1.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has urged officials to prevent any acts of discrimination or hate speech toward foreigners, following recent anti-Chinese rallies in the country.

The APEC CEO Summit, running from October 28–31, will also attract around 1,700 global business leaders, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, further underscoring the high-security preparations and economic importance of the event.

