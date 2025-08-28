South Korean president holds phone talk with Kyrgyz president

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung spoke by phone with Kyrgyzstan’s president to explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, the presidential office announced Thursday.

During the call, Lee thanked Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov for congratulating him on his inauguration and expressed hopes to strengthen cooperation in supply chains and the energy sector, according to a written briefing by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Lee also called for special attention toward ethnic Koreans residing in Kyrgyzstan.

The two leaders agreed to work toward further advancing their comprehensive strategic partnership, amid increased trading and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

They also plan to work closely together to host the South Korea-Central Asia summit scheduled for next year.

The event was pushed back due to political fallout in South Korea following the failed martial law attempt by ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

