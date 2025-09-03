Spain’s PM criticizes Europe’s response to Gaza as a “failure”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has sharply condemned Europe’s handling of Israel’s war on Gaza, calling it a “failure” that threatens the EU’s credibility on the global stage.

“It is a failure. Absolutely,” Sanchez said, noting divisions among EU countries over how to influence Israel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“In my opinion, it’s not acceptable, and we can’t continue like this if we want to maintain credibility on other crises, such as the one in Ukraine.”

Sanchez described the situation in Gaza as “one of the darkest episodes of international relations in the 21st century.” He has consistently criticized Israeli actions in the besieged enclave over the past two years and was the first European leader to label the situation a genocide.

