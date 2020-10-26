Yandex metrika counter

Armenia shells Azerbaijani army’s units in violation of new humanitarian ceasefire

Armenia shells Azerbaijani army’s units in violation of new humanitarian ceasefire

On October 26 at 08.05 am, Armenia’s armed forces violated the new humanitarian ceasefire regime and from the direction of Lachin city subjected to artillery fire the Azerbaijan Army’s units located in Safiyan village of Lachin district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Monday.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

