Armenia shells Azerbaijani army’s units in violation of new humanitarian ceasefire
On October 26 at 08.05 am, Armenia’s armed forces violated the new humanitarian ceasefire regime and from the direction of Lachin city subjected to artillery fire the Azerbaijan Army’s units located in Safiyan village of Lachin district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Monday.