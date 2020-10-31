Azerbaijan does not want to involve third countries in conflict with Armenia, Ilham Aliyev says

Azerbaijan does not want to involve third countries in conflict with Armenia, Ilham Aliyev says

Azerbaijan does not want to involve third countries in conflict with Armenia, Ilham Aliyev says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the German ARD TV channel emphasized that he does not want other countries to participate in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We do not want to involve any third country in the Karabakh conflict. We do not see the possibility of involving any country. Because the countries around us are our partners and friends. We know that the Armenian side is trying to involve them in these battles, however, I'm sure it won't happen, " he said.

On Saturday Armenia asked Russia to help ensure its security. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the fighting is not being conducted on the territory of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az