Azerbaijan shoots down another Su-25 aircraft of Armenia

Azerbaijan shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Sunday.

On October 18, at 12.30, the Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian armed forces, which was attempting to inflict airstrikes on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Jabrayil direction, the ministry noted.

News.Az