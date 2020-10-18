Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan shoots down another Su-25 aircraft of Armenia

Azerbaijan shoots down another Su-25 aircraft of Armenia

Azerbaijan shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Sunday.

On October 18, at 12.30, the Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian armed forces, which was attempting to inflict airstrikes on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Jabrayil direction, the ministry noted.


