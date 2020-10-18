Azerbaijan shoots down another Su-25 aircraft of Armenia
- 18 Oct 2020 13:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153495
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightazerbaijan-shoots-down-another-su-25-aircraft-of-armeniaspan Copied
Azerbaijan shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Sunday.
On October 18, at 12.30, the Air Defense Units of Azerbaijan shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian armed forces, which was attempting to inflict airstrikes on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Jabrayil direction, the ministry noted.