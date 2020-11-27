Azerbaijani FM says trilateral statement opened ‘new page’ in Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Conflicts, prolonged foreign occupation and the lack of accountability endanger peace and security, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Such factors also hamper regional cooperation, the minister said at the 42nd meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the BSEC member states, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

“It is my pleasure to inform the Council that the Statement signed on November 9 by the President of Azerbaijan, President of Russia and Prime Minister of Armenia opened a new page in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Bayramov said.

Armenia is withdrawing its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, said the minister, stressing that “Azerbaijani is restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

He recalled that the peacekeeping force is being deployed and a joint ceasefire monitoring center is being established in the former conflict zone.

“We are entering a new stage, a stage of reconstruction and rehabilitation, a stage of restoration of peaceful co-existence. New opportunities for development and cooperation are emerging and BSEC should assess and take advantage of the new realities,” Minister Bayramov added.

The top diplomat pointed out that as reflected in the joint statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the resolution of the Karabakh conflict, all economic and transport links in the region are unblocked. “It means that a vital independent land corridor can now become operational enabling our region to strengthen its role in trade between Asia and Europe.”

There is so much that Azerbaijan can offer and already offers to all its partners, said Bayramov, adding. “Our initiatives which bring together BSEC Member States and enable to build a shared prosperous future are the best examples of our interest and capacity to expand and deepen regional cooperation. We are ready for future collaboration.”

“Only with shared commitment and full compliance with the international obligations, particularly those relating to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and inviolability of their internationally recognized borders, we can achieve peaceful, prosperous and stable future,” he concluded.

News.Az