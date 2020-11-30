Turkish military sappers arrive in Azerbaijan
The Turkish Armed Forces' specialists on the disposal of mines and improvised explosive devices have begun to provide assistance to the Azerbaijan Army in liberated from occupation territories.
Turkish military specialists will carry out work on demining and clearing these areas from explosive devices, as well as organize training sessions for our engineering units.
We express our gratitude to the Ministry of National Defense of fraternal Turkey for the support provided.