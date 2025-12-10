Spanish rock icon Robe Iniesta dies aged 63

His manager confirmed the news early Wednesday, saying, “Our Robe has died. We are broken,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The cause of his death has not been revealed. Iniesta’s health issues were publicly known; he had halted performances in Madrid last year following a diagnosis of pulmonary embolism.
He faced various challenges throughout his career, including battles with substance use. He famously shared his resolve to change his life, emphasizing the responsibility of individuals over the substances themselves. In later years, he turned to literature and poetry.
He founded Extremoduro, which became a cultural phenomenon in Spain. The rock band’s first album was released in 1989.
His lyrics initially focused on themes of marginalization, later gaining depth and philosophical weight. Many consider him one of the great contemporary poets of the Spanish language.
Tributes have poured in for the singer. One user wrote on X: “Today rock is in mourning. The Extremaduran Robe Iniesta leaves us a great legacy with his lyrics and his music. Our condolences to his family and friends.”