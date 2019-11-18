Special Forces used tear gas to disperse protesters in Tbilisi , 18 detained

18 people were detained during a protest rally around a parliament building in Tbilisi, APA reports citing Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministery says that police are continuing to work to disperse the protesters.

The protests Monday were sparked by last week’s vote in parliament against a proposed change to the country’s electoral system to ensure that all seats in the legislature are assigned by proportional representation, instead of around half.

The change had been promised by the governing Georgian Dream party in the wake of massive demonstrations in June.

