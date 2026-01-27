SSS prevents terrorist attack on embassy – SPECIAL OPERATION

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS) has arrested three individuals suspected of preparing a terrorist attack against a foreign country’s embassy in Baku.

Operational and investigative measures led to the identification of Azerbaijani citizens Ilgar Guliyev (born 2000), Amin Piriyev (born 2005), and Elvin Alizada (born 2005). The suspects allegedly planned the attack on the embassy on the grounds of religious hostility, News.Az reports, citing the press service of the State Security Service.

Security officials stated that the individuals had established contact with members of the “Vilayati-Khorasan” armed wing of the ISIS terrorist organization. Acting as a coordinated group, they reportedly acquired items intended to be used as weapons for the planned attack.

SSS officers detained the suspects as they approached the area where the embassy is located, preventing the attack before it could be carried out.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under multiple articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code related to the preparation of a terrorist act by a group of conspirators and the use of weapon-related objects. A court has ordered pretrial detention as a preventive measure.

Investigative and operational actions on the case are currently ongoing. Authorities have not released further details as the investigation continues.

