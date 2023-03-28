Stability and well-being are firmly maintained in Azerbaijan - Ali Naghiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stability and well-being are firmly maintained in Azerbaijan, Ali Nagiyev, Head of the State Security Service, Colonel-General, said at an event dedicated to the 104th anniversary of the establishment of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

"Under the wise leadership and on the basis of direct instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the school of professionalism in the security agencies, founded by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, is still underway with dignity. At the same time stability and well-being are firmly maintained in Azerbaijan," Nagiyev said.

News.Az