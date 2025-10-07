Stablecoin boom adds $6.1B in a week — Analysts say rising liquidity could fuel the next presale wave led by BlockchainFX

Stablecoin boom adds $6.1B in a week — Analysts say rising liquidity could fuel the next presale wave led by BlockchainFX

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market just got a major shot of liquidity.

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2025, the stablecoin sector ballooned by $6.155 billion, pushing its total market capitalization to a record $302.8 billion, according to DefiLlama data.

As heavyweights like Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and Ethena’s USDe dominate the stablecoin landscape, analysts say this sudden influx of capital could be the fuel that ignites the next wave of crypto presales — with BlockchainFX (BFX) already emerging as a standout opportunity for 2025 investors.

The Stablecoin Surge: $302 Billion and Counting

Stablecoins have quietly become crypto’s financial backbone, acting as the liquidity engine behind nearly every on-chain market. This week’s growth — a 2.03% jump in total supply — is the largest since April, signaling renewed market confidence and a resurgence of sidelined capital flowing back into digital assets.

Tether’s USDT remains the undisputed leader, commanding 58% of the market and growing by 3.77% to $177 billion. That alone accounted for nearly half of all new liquidity added last week, cementing USDT’s role as the dollar standard of crypto.

Meanwhile, Circle’s USDC saw a $1.67 billion boost, lifting its market cap to $75 billion, while Ethena’s USDe continued its impressive run with $491 million in inflows, bringing it to $14.8 billion.

Smaller players joined the surge too: PayPal’s PYUSD skyrocketed 116%, BlackRock’s BUIDL pumped 19.36%, and Falcon USD (USDf) climbed 5.8%. The message is clear — liquidity is coming back, and capital is looking for action.

And whenever liquidity expands, presales become the next stop for investors seeking early-stage ROI.

From Liquidity to Opportunity: How Stablecoins Fuel Presales

When stablecoin reserves rise, it’s more than a technical metric — it’s a signal of risk appetite returning. Traders typically hold stablecoins as “dry powder”, ready to deploy into new opportunities once sentiment turns bullish.

This latest inflow hints that the smart money is gearing up for deployment, and crypto presales — particularly those offering real yield and early-stage access — are where much of that liquidity tends to flow next.

One of the most talked-about presales in this new wave is BlockchainFX (BFX) — a project that’s bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain markets, and which analysts are calling the best crypto presale to buy today.

BlockchainFX: The Presale Rising With the Tide

As stablecoins power up the market’s liquidity, BlockchainFX is converting that energy into momentum. The ongoing BFX presale has already raised over $8.9 million, attracting more than 13,000 early investors who see it as the next-generation platform for multi-asset trading.

Unlike typical presales focused solely on token hype, BlockchainFX is backed by a fully functional global trading infrastructure. It enables users to trade crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and commodities, all within a unified, crypto-native ecosystem.

That’s what makes it fundamentally different. While stablecoins provide liquidity, BFX provides a way to deploy that liquidity into productive trading activity.

Holders don’t just speculate, they earn daily USDT rewards from platform trading volume, with up to 70% of fees redistributed back to investors. This “trade-to-earn” model turns BlockchainFX into an income-generating ecosystem that grows alongside market activity.

Real Numbers, Real Rewards

The BlockchainFX presale offers a combination of transparency, utility, and potential upside that’s rarely seen in early-stage crypto launches.

Presale Price : $0.026

Launch Price: $0.05 (a 92% increase)

Funds Raised: $8.9 million+

Investors: 13,000+ participants

Audited by: Coinsult & CertiK

KYC by: Solidproof (Germany)

Bonus: 30% extra tokens using code BLOCK30



👉 Join the BlockchainFX Presale Today

Use code BLOCK30 to receive 30% more tokens and participate in the $500,000 Gleam giveaway before the final stage closes.

At current targets, analysts project BFX could reach $1–$8 in 2025, meaning even conservative estimates offer 30x–40x ROI potential from presale levels.

For comparison, BNB’s earliest investors saw 100x gains from exchange adoption, and XRP’s institutional use case led to a 70x rally during its first major bull run. Analysts suggest BFX could follow a similar trajectory, but faster, given its revenue-backed tokenomics and the live reward model that’s already attracting yield-focused investors.

Why BFX Could Be the Winner in a Liquid Market

The timing couldn’t be better. As stablecoin liquidity floods back into crypto, investors are hunting for projects that combine real yield, strong audits, and institutional credibility. BlockchainFX checks all three boxes.

Its model mirrors the financial structure of leading exchanges but with user-owned revenue distribution. Instead of profits flowing to a corporate treasury, they’re shared directly with token holders, in USDT, not volatile altcoins.

This sustainable model stands out amid a sea of speculative meme projects, giving BlockchainFX the kind of utility that can withstand market cycles and thrive as liquidity rotates into fundamental plays.

Moreover, with major stablecoins now fueling broader DeFi ecosystems, cross-market integrations are becoming key, and BlockchainFX is already positioned as the bridge between DeFi, CeFi, and traditional finance.

The Bigger Picture: A New Cycle of Smart Money Rotation

The past week’s $6.1 billion surge in stablecoin liquidity isn’t just an anomaly, it’s a macro signal. Whenever large amounts of capital flow into stablecoins, it precedes bull market phases where that liquidity gets redeployed into higher-risk, higher-reward assets.

That’s exactly what’s happening now. And presales like BlockchainFX are poised to capture that flow, especially among investors looking to diversify from passive stablecoin holdings into active, yield-generating opportunities.

With BFX’s presale nearing its final phase, the project is expected to launch on Uniswap and top-tier centralized exchanges soon after, marking the next chapter in what could become one of 2025’s breakout trading ecosystems.

Final Verdict: Stablecoin Surge Signals the Start of the Next Big Presale Cycle

As the stablecoin market surges past $302 billion, liquidity is pouring back into crypto — and investors are already reallocating into high-utility presales that promise tangible returns.

Projects like BlockchainFX (BFX) are perfectly aligned with this shift, offering real yield, multi-asset access, and early-stage upside in a sector hungry for innovation.

For investors sitting on stablecoins waiting for the next move, this may be it — the moment to shift from holding liquidity to owning the platforms that will use it.







Find Out More Information Here

News.Az