State budget for next year and drafts of summary budget to be admitted to Cabinet of Ministers

Samir Sharifov, Minister of Finance and the chairman of the collegium stated that reform measures taken under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev served for improving living standards of the population, development of the non-oil sector, increasing currency reserves, alongside with the provision of macro-economical sustainability in the past period of the current year.

The Collegium of the Ministry of Finance approved the drafts of the state and summary budgets and decided to admit it to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

