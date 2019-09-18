State Commission informed Int'l organizations of its readiness to exchange Armenian servicemen with Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Republic of Azerbaijan offered to the Armenian Republic the releasing prisoners of war and hostages based on the “all to all” principle and returning prison

“However, in recent media it has been noted that the Azerbaijani side is not ready for a mutual exchange of Armenian soldiers - citizens of the Armenian Republic Karen Ghazaryan, arrested for terrorist provocations in the territory of the Azerbaijan Republic, and Araik Ghazaryan, who voluntarily surrendered to the Azerbaijani army in the Fizuli direction of the front with Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev captured in 2014 and illegally convicted in the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan occupied by the Armenian side.

The State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons once again states that the principal position of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the release of hostages in the "all to all" format has been repeatedly conveyed to the opposite side at the meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, as well as foreign ministers, as well as discussions held by State Commission with the relevant international organizations in 2017 and 2018 through mediation co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The State Commission on September 11, 2019, once again informed the relevant international organizations about the readiness of the Azerbaijani side to exchange Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev with Karen Kazaryan and Araik Kazaryan.

The State Commission once again informs that Azerbaijan always complies with the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, considers the exchange of prisoners in the “all to all” format between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, held on September 7, 2019, as a manifestation of high humanity, and in accordance with this example of humanism, once again declares that it is a supporter of the speedy release of hostages and prisoners between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the same principle," the statement said.

