State Department: Azerbaijan, Armenia narrow number of issues that remain unresolved

Azerbaijan and Armenia have narrowed the number of issues that remain unresolved, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, News.az reports.

"No meeting that has been scheduled as of yet, but we do continue to look forward to the next engagement between the ministers from both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

When we say the peace is within reach, is that they have made significant progress on a number of issues. Even in the last meeting, they narrowed the number of issues that remain unresolved. And so, we think with a dwindling number of issues to resolve, the agreement is within reach," he explained.

News.Az