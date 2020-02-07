State Service appeals to employers in regard with expected strong wind

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Labor Inspectorate Service under Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has appealed to employers in regard with the strong wind expected to blow on the country’s territory during February 7-11 and has stated that the relevant measures should be taken on the basis of requirements of the legislation in order to protect life and health of the employees working in the open air during the mentioned period, the Ministry told APA.

The Service brings to the notice of the employers that on the basis of clause 233 of the Labor Code of Azerbaijan Republic the breaks should be given to employees or the work should be suspended when working in low temperature and strong wind conditions, in the open air, as well as in cold seasons of a year, and in non-heated closed buildings.

News.Az

