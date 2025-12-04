Yandex metrika counter

Steve Cropper, guitarist of Booker T and the MGs, dies at 84

Steve Cropper, guitarist of Booker T and the MGs, dies at 84
Steve Cropper, the acclaimed guitarist best known for his work with Booker T and the MGs, has died at the age of 84, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The musician, who played on and co-wrote Otis Redding's Sittin' On the Dock of the Bay and Wilson Pickett's In the Midnight Hour, died on Wednesday in Nashville, according to a source who was informed by Cropper's family.

Considered among the best backing bands in soul music, the quartet Booker T & the MGs was the house band of influential Memphis label Stax Records and is best remembered for their 1962 track Green Onions.

Cropper also joined the John Belushi-Dan Aykroyd act The Blues Brothers in the late 1970s and played on their hit cover of Soul Man.


