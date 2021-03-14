Stopping vaccine deliveries to Azerbaijan is a 'crime against humanity' - Israeli lawyer

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There is a contract between UNICEF and Azerbaijan and it cannot be terminated or compensation must be paid."

In an interview with News.Az, Israeli lawyer Mikhail Finkel condemned UNICEF's cessation of COVAX deliveries to Azerbaijan.

"This is Azerbaijanophobia, akin to anti-Semitism. Especially in health issues, there should be no discrimination. Israel can help brotherly Azerbaijan in this matter. We have Pfizer vaccines, and we are ready to support Azerbaijan's need for vaccines. Azerbaijan and Israel have special friendly relations, and we can help in solving this issue," Finkel emphasized.

News.Az





News.Az