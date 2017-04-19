Students admission plan to be determined by Cabinet of Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The powers of the Cabinet of Ministers in the sphere of education have been expanded, APA reports.

This is due to the liquidation of the Education Commission under the Presidential order of March 9, 2016.



In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the decision “On the application of a new funding mechanism in universities”, “Content and rules of the organization of education in the residency" and "Model Regulations of the secondary special educational institution”.



According to the decision “On the application of a new funding mechanism in higher education institutions” the Cabinet of Ministers, in accordance with the state order, on the basis of proposals of the central executive authorities until April 1, was to submit proposals to the Education Commission under the President of Azerbaijan on the plan for admission of students to bachelor's, Magistracy and residency in selected specialties.



According to the amendment, the Cabinet of Ministers, in accordance with the state order, on the basis of proposals of the authorized bodies of the central executive authority, until April 1, will determine the plan for admission of students for bachelor's, master's and residency degrees in separate specialties.



According to the “Content and rules of the organization of education in the residence”, the proposals of the Ministry of Health on the plan for admission to the residence on the basis of the submission of the Cabinet should be submitted to the Education Commission under the President of Azerbaijan. According to the change, the plan for admission to the residence will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers on the basis of the Cabinet's proposals.



According to the “The model statute of a secondary special education institution”, the plan for admission of students to secondary vocational schools, taking into account the orders of individual enterprises and organizations, as well as the possibilities of colleges, was determined by the Education Commission under the President of Azerbaijan. According to the amendment, the plan for admission of students to secondary schools, taking into account the orders of state and individual enterprises and organizations, as well as the possibilities of colleges, will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers on the basis of proposals from relevant ministries and organizations.

News.Az

