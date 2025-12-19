Suns edge Warriors 99-98 on last-second free throw

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordan Goodwin sank a decisive free throw with 0.4 seconds remaining, and Devin Booker scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half as the Phoenix Suns narrowly defeated the Golden State Warriors 99-98 on Thursday night.

Stephen Curry tied the game at 98 with two free throws with 21.7 seconds left, setting up Phoenix’s final possession, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Dillon Brooks missed a 3-pointer, but Goodwin secured the rebound and was fouled on a putback attempt. He missed the first free throw but converted the second to clinch the win. Brooks led Golden State with 24 points, while Collin Gillespie added 16. The teams will meet again on Saturday in San Francisco to complete the home-and-home series.

Phoenix survived despite a crucial flagrant foul by Brooks in the final minute. With 38.3 seconds left, Brooks was called for a Flagrant 1 after hitting Curry in the stomach on a 3-point attempt. Curry made both free throws, and Jimmy Butler followed with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 96 with 35.5 seconds left.

Butler led the Warriors with 31 points, Brandin Podziemski added 18 on 8-of-11 shooting, and Curry finished with 15 points, shooting just 3 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 9 from beyond the arc. Golden State also committed 20 turnovers.

The Warriors held a 62-48 lead early in the third quarter, but Phoenix rallied on a Booker 3-pointer to tie it at 66. Golden State led 71-70 heading into the fourth quarter. By halftime, the Warriors led 53-46, with Butler scoring 16 points and Brooks pacing Phoenix with 20, despite the Suns shooting only 37% in the first half.

