Suspect in murder of police officer in Azerbaijan’s Ganja detained

The suspect was caught with the help of Ganja residents.

Farrukh Gasimov, who is one of the active participants of an illegal rally held in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on July 10 and is suspected of murdering one of the police officers, has been detained as a result of the measures taken by law enforcement forces, the Interior Ministry told APA.

A manhunt is underway to detain other suspects in the bloody crime.

News.Az