Sweden summons Iran envoy over citizen’s death sentence

Sweden has summoned Iran’s ambassador after reports that a Swedish citizen was sentenced to death in Iran, officials said. The dual national, arrested during a recent conflict involving Israel, faces espionage charges, according to Iran’s judiciary.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard condemned the reported sentence and emphasized Sweden and the EU’s firm opposition to the death penalty, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tehran has released limited information about the case, one of several arrests following the brief military escalation with Israel.

