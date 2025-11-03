Sydney Kings snap Melbourne United’s nine-game streak in NBL thriller

+ ↺ − 16 px

Melbourne United’s hopes of making club history were dashed as the Sydney Kings snapped their nine-game winning streak with a thrilling 95-92 victory on Monday night.

United were aiming to become the first NBL team since the Kings’ 2003–04 championship season to open with 10 straight wins, but Sydney’s captain Matthew Dellavedova and Kendric Davis led a determined effort to preserve their club’s long-standing record, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

In front of a sell-out crowd at John Cain Arena on the eve of the Melbourne Cup public holiday, United struggled to find rhythm from the opening whistle as the Kings capitalized to seal a hard-fought win.

