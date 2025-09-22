Syria sets date for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria’s Supreme Committee for Parliamentary Elections announced on Sunday that voting for the 250-seat People’s Assembly will be held on October 5, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks the country’s first legislative election since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government last year.

The committee said the decision was made under the constitutional declaration and decrees issued earlier this year by interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, who established the election authority in June. The polls will follow a temporary, indirect electoral system designed to shape a new legislature within 60 to 90 days.

In August, the election body postponed voting in three provinces -- Sweida, Hasakah, and Raqqa -- citing security concerns.

The seats assigned to those provinces will remain vacant until "suitable conditions and a safe environment are available," the committee said at the time.

Sweida has been roiled by sectarian clashes, while Hasakah and Raqqa continue to face instability as a result of tensions between the interim authorities and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

News.Az